Aadar Jain rehearsed for 3 days with the gorilla

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Aadar Jain hopes children are entertained by his upcoming film “Hello Charlie”. The film is billed as a comedy for all ages. “I really hope everyone loves the film and connects with the story. It’s a one-of-a-kind story never been told before, with a gorilla. It will make you laugh and feel happy especially in these times of distress,” Aadar claimed.

Aadar added, “I want the kids and children to be entertained through this film as all of last year they have been stuck at home and not going to school. This is a small gift to them and I hope they connect with it.”

“I definitely want the audience to love me and appreciate my performance. I have worked very hard on it. I just hope they connect with the film. It is a family film made to make you laugh, feel good and special, I hope they all connect with it and give it a chance because it is a special film,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aadar speaks about his interesting rehearsal process because it involved delivering comic punches, dancing, and matching steps with someone dressed as a gorilla!

“I had a really cool and different experience dancing with the gorilla. It’s the first time I am dancing with an animal as a co-star so that was really interesting. We rehearsed for three days with the gorilla and then we went on set. We improvised and changed a lot of steps,” he said.