Aahana Kumra backs Find A Bed initiative for Covid-affected

Adv.

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actress Aahana Kumra has extended support for an initiative that aims at providing a one-stop solution to locate a bed at a Covid centre. The movement, named Find A Bed, has been initiated by over 20,000 students across 160 cities and Aahana is its cause ambassador.

“As India grapples with the toughest times, Find A Bed is an initiative for anyone who has mild symptoms of Covid-19 but cannot quarantine at home, may not need to be hospitalised but have to find a bed at a Covid centre,” said Aahana.

Aahana hoped that the “initiative by the young students of IIMUN (India’s International Movement to Unite Nations) is not only going to save lives but will also help thousands of people in distress”.

Adv.

On the work front, Aahana will be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s film “India Lockdown” and in the remake of the French television drama “Call My Agent!”. The actress also has a role in the period drama “Shamshera” starring Ranbir Kapoor.

–IANS

dc/vnc