Bollywood News

Aahana Kumra elated to receive a handwritten note from Amitabh Bachchan

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actress Aahana Kumra is overjoyed on receiving a handwritten letter from Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan. She took to her verified Instagram account on Wednesday to share an image of the letter.

In the letter dated November 22, Big B has expressed gratitude to the actress for sending home a Diwali hamper. Bachchan in his letter has also informed that they did not celebrate Diwali this year “due to a bereavement in the family and the covid pandemic”.

Sharing a photograph of the letter on Instagram, Aahana wrote: “The day becomes very special when there is a special delivery of a special handwritten note by the most special super human!”

“@amitabhbachchan sir your humility always amazes me! I wish to learn gratitude from you and jaya ma’am! How prompt you are with your replies, how kind you are with your co actors and how you speak and think well of everyone around you! A handwritten note from you has always been special for each and everyone who has received it! And this being such a beautiful thank you note for diwali makes my entire family’s diwali spectacular! God bless you sir and thank you for yet another wonderful lesson! Because gratitude is a superpower!!”

Aahana’s Diwali celebrations were not affected much due to the pandemic because the actress generally prefers to keep it low key and stay indoors during the festival.

On the work front, Aahana recently featured in the Zee5 anothology film series “Forbidden Love”, in the short film “Rules Of The Game” directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

–IANS

abh/vnc

