Aahana Kumra feels at home returning to Prithvi theatre after a year

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Aahana Kumra, who calls herself a theatre kid, is thrilled to have returned to the Prithvi Theatre, which she calls her home, after one year.

Aahana took to her verified Instagram account on Wednesday to share the news that Prithvi Theatre has reopened after a year and the actress described her experience with the hashtag #homecoming. She also became emotional after visiting the green room.

Aahana went to the theatre on Tuesday evening to watch Makarand Deshpande’s solo piece “Gandhi”. The actress shared her photographs from the theatre along with Deshpande and other actors, who are her friends.

She wrote: “#HelloDecember, Last night was overwhelming! We returned home after a year!! The feeling to be back at @prithvitheatre was unmatched! Prithvi Theatre, home to all of us has opened after a year and the energy was unparalleled! With all the safety norms we are equipped to make sure that the show goes on!”

“Was wonderful to watch @makaranddeshpande_v perform his solo piece #Gandhi with a full house! To be back in my green room was emotional and exhilarating!! Meeting friends and colleagues was just pure love and the sound of the third bell #homecoming #TheShowMustGoOn,” she added.

On the work front, Aahana recently featured in the Zee5 anthology film series “Forbidden Love”, in the short film “Rules Of The Game” directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

