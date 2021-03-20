Aahana Kumra pays photo tribute to cricketer Jhulan Goswami

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actress Aahana Kumra on Saturday had a special treat for fans who are cricket lovers. She recreated the look of former Indian cricket captain and pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in an Instagram picture series that she posted.

Aahana specified the photos were part of a film promotion, but were just meant to be a tribute to Jhulan, for her incredible journey in the world of women’s cricket.

“No I’m not promoting any film. This is purely a tribute to a woman I admire the most after spending time with her and learning her whole story about her journey, her hardships and her passion for the sport! @jhulangoswami fondly called jhulan di by all her team mates is loved and admired by all the members of the Indian women’s cricket team!”

The actress, who will be seen in a short film “Happy Birthday” alongside Anupam Kher and in Madhur Bhandarkar’s film “Indian Lockdown” went on to say how he wishes the best for the cricketer.

“This photo series is my tribute to her and hopefully as actresses one day we can all break stereo types and be the best versions of ourselves by telling the greatest stories!! @jhulangoswami thank you for story! And I wish and pray the best for you forever!” Aahana wrote.

While most of the pictures see Aahana trying to replicate Jhulan’s look, in a couple of shots she shares the frame with the cricketer.

Jhulan commented on the pictures Aahana had posted, saying: “Great job, Keep it up.”

