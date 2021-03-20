ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Aahana Kumra pays photo tribute to cricketer Jhulan Goswami

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actress Aahana Kumra on Saturday had a special treat for fans who are cricket lovers. She recreated the look of former Indian cricket captain and pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in an Instagram picture series that she posted.

Aahana specified the photos were part of a film promotion, but were just meant to be a tribute to Jhulan, for her incredible journey in the world of women’s cricket.

“No I’m not promoting any film. This is purely a tribute to a woman I admire the most after spending time with her and learning her whole story about her journey, her hardships and her passion for the sport! @jhulangoswami fondly called jhulan di by all her team mates is loved and admired by all the members of the Indian women’s cricket team!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress, who will be seen in a short film “Happy Birthday” alongside Anupam Kher and in Madhur Bhandarkar’s film “Indian Lockdown” went on to say how he wishes the best for the cricketer.

“This photo series is my tribute to her and hopefully as actresses one day we can all break stereo types and be the best versions of ourselves by telling the greatest stories!! @jhulangoswami thank you for story! And I wish and pray the best for you forever!” Aahana wrote.

While most of the pictures see Aahana trying to replicate Jhulan’s look, in a couple of shots she shares the frame with the cricketer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jhulan commented on the pictures Aahana had posted, saying: “Great job, Keep it up.”

–IANS

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleEngland win toss, elect to field
Next articleAlia Bhatt shares mermaid vibes
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

SA women win toss, elect to field in 1st T20 vs India

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lucknow, March 20 (IANS) South Africa women won the toss and elected to field against India women in the first T20 International against...
Read more
News

Suresh Raina recalls 'surreal experience' of World Cup 2011 win

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Cricket star Suresh Raina, who is currently seen on the music reality show Indian Pro Music League, recalled on...
Read more
Sports

WI start under-19 World Cup hosting bid process

Glamsham Bureau - 0
St John's (Antigua), March 20 (IANS) Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a regional bid process to pick three Caribbean countries that will...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Alia Bhatt shares mermaid vibes

Aahana Kumra pays photo tribute to cricketer Jhulan Goswami

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actress Aahana Kumra on Saturday had a special treat for fans who are cricket lovers. She recreated the look...

England win toss, elect to field

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 20 (IANS) England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against India in the fifth and final T20...

Covid effect: No overseas spectators at Tokyo Olympics (Lead)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lausanne, March 20 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC), in a meeting with four other bodies on Saturday, decided to not allow overseas...

SA women win toss, elect to field in 1st T20 vs India

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lucknow, March 20 (IANS) South Africa women won the toss and elected to field against India women in the first T20 International against...

China's Yang smashes women's world 20km race walk record

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Huangshan (China), March 20 (IANS) Yang Jiayu of China chopped 49 seconds off the women's world record to win the 20km race walk...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates