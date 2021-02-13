ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Aahana Kumra photobombed on the set of ‘Bawri Chhori’

Aahana Kumra shared a series of photographs where she smiles at the camera with strangers striking a pose in the background

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood actress Aahana Kumra on Saturday shared a series of photographs on social media where she smiles at the camera with strangers striking a pose in the background.

The photographs were clicked on the sets of Aahana’s forthcoming film Bawri Chhori in London. In the photos, Aahana stands in front of a car with a coffee mug in her hand while strangers smile and wave at the camera from behind.

“No I was never photo bombed during the shooting of this film! Never! On sets of #BawriChhori,” Aahana captioned the photographs on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming digital film Bawri Chhori also features Rumana Molla, Vikram Koccher and Niki Walia. The quirky slice-of-life film is scheduled to premire on the OTT platform Eros Now on February 19.

Aahana was recently seen in Rohan Sippy’s sitcom titled Sandwich Forever where she features alongside Kunaal Roy Kapur, Atul Kulkarni and Zakir Hussain.

The actress also has a remake of the popular French television drama Call My Agent! lined up.  –ians/abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleVaani Kapoor’s mood is ‘wild, rare and messy’
Next articleBigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar to accept Rahul Vaidya’s proposal on TV
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Aahana Kumra draws inspiration from PT Usha

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Aahana Kumra met sprint legend PT Usha recently, and the meeting has inspired her to work extensively for an athletic built.
Read more
News

Why did Madhur Bhandarkar choose lockdown as subject for new film

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Madhur Bhandarkar observed many contrasting stories from friends, relatives & people around to choose lockdown as subject for new film
Read more
News

Aahana Kumra: Female characters are written & projected as ‘glamorous’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Aahana Kumra wants to work in a sports film. She says, considering the physical fitness she has gained during lockdown, she is prepared...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Gulshan Devaiah: My life seems to fall in place after every...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Gulshan Devaiah had words of encouragement. He said that his life seems to fall in place rather than falling apart whenever adversity struck

Sonam Kapoor wraps up 'Blind'

Amitabh Bachchan relishes nimbu paani on MayDay set

Vishal-starrer 'Chakra' opens on Feb 19, theatrically in Tamil, Telugu and...

Ajay Devgn in Maidaan Poster

Ajay Devgn to begin final schedule of ‘Maidaan’ on Valentine’s Day

Kangana Ranaut's best, worst & weirdest

Kangana Ranaut’s best, worst & weirdest on Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021