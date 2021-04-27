Aahana Kumra posts throwback video of Jakhoo temple visit on Hanuman Jayanti

Adv.

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday, actress Aahana Kumra shared a throwback video from March 2019, when she paid a visit to the ancient Lord Hanuman temple in Shimla, also known as Jakhoo temple.

“Jai Hanuman!! Today on Hanuman Jayanti I want to relive this day in March 2019 when @shreyamakeupandhair , Pradeep and I had got a day off from the shoot of #Marzi and we travelled to Jakhoo temple! This temple in Shimla has a 108 feet long statue of Hanuman ji and all of a sudden it started to snow as soon as we got to the temple! And we were frozen yogurt!! Thank god we had carried our snow jackets!! It was the most magical day of my life! I’ll never forget that I have witnessed such a beautiful harmony of nature and blessing at the same time in my life!! Happiest days!! #ThrowbackMemory,” Aahana wrote alongside her video.

Thanking Covid warriors for their selfless service to the nation at its hour of crisis, she added: “Bajrang Bali ji ki jai! A very happy Hanuman Jayanti to all!! And a huge gratitude to all the covid warriors who are working relentlessly to save the country! #hanumanjayanti.”

