Aahana Kumra seeks Union Health Minister's help for parents

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actress Aahana Kumra on Friday sought the help of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to get Covid-19 vaccination certificates for her parents.

Aahana tweeted saying her parents got vaccinated a few days ago but the record shows wrong time, and also she is unable to download the certificate.

“My parents Mr. Sushil Kumar Kumra and Mrs. Suresh Balyan Kumra got vaccinated on 9th March 2021 at the @bkchospital at 10 53 am but the record shows the wrong time and the certificate doesn’t download. Can anyone help!?” tweeted the actress.

Commenting on Aahana’s tweet, a user wrote: “Better to check again and ask the hospital to show the real data records that written on books. Maybe some misunderstanding happens. Ask the doctors too. @drharshvardhan please see this matter.”

To this, Aahana replied tagging Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan: “Yes we have been following up with the centre with no revert from their end. I’m sure this is happening with a lot of people! @drharshvardhan please help!”

On the work front, Aahana recently concluded shooting for her upcoming film, Madhur Bhandarkar’s “India Lockdown”. The film also features Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad and Prakash Belawadi in key roles.

