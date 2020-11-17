Advtg.
Bollywood News

Aamir Ali on why he chose 'Naxalbari' for his digital debut

By Glamsham Editorial
Aamir Ali on why he chose 'Naxalbari' for his digital debut 1
Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actor Aamir Ali, who is set to feature in Naxalbari, says the upcoming web-series was offered to him during the Covid lockdown. He added what attracted him to his character was the intensity and depth, with a bit of suspense.

“Naxalbari came to me during the Covid times. Mentally, I was empty and I think we all were in that phase. Nobody was working, meeting, shooting. Then the script came to me, and they were shooting in Goa. I was the only actor who drove to Goa from Bombay, rest everyone was already in Goa,” Aamir said.

He added: “What attracted me the most about my character is the intensity and depth, with a bit of suspense. There is a layer to it and I couldn’t say no. Naxalbari being my digital debut, I had to be comprehensive about choosing the right one. Also, a trip outside Mumbai during Covid times fascinated me.”

Directed by Partho Mitra, the series also features Tina Datta, Sreejita Dey, Satyadeep Mishra, Shakti Anand and Rajeev Khandelwal.

The show is slated to premiere on Zee5 on November 28.

–IANS

dc/vnc

