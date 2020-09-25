Home Bollywood News

Aamir Khan plays a ‘dummy who comes to life’ this time

By Glamsham Editorial
Aamir Khan (pic courtesy: instagram)
CEAT Tyres, India’s leading tyre manufacturer, has signed Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador for two years. As part of an integrated marketing campaign, Aamir Khan will feature in two commercials during the course of the IPL 2020 to promote CEAT’s SecuraDrive range of premium car tyres.

Created by O&M, the campaign is based on an interesting storyline set in an advanced tyre testing facility, where test dummies are used for testing. Aamir Khan’s character is that of a dummy who comes to life when no one’s watching and manipulates situations to save himself from the perils of tyre testing.

Mr. Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd, said, “We at CEAT have always believed in our vision of ‘Making Mobility Safer and Smarter Every day’. We are delighted to have Aamir Khan on board for this campaign as he perfectly embodies CEAT’s core values of integrity, passion, perfection and innovation. With one of the best actors in the industry, associating with one of the best tyres in its segment, we believe we have a winning combination at hand.”

Bollywood actor, Mr. Aamir Khan said, “I am proud to be associated with one of the most respected brands in India. When CEAT reached out to me for this campaign, I instantly connected with the idea and completely fell in love with the script. Playing a character of a dummy was a unique experience and I thoroughly enjoyed the shoot. I am looking forward to an exciting journey with CEAT tyres.”

LATEST UPDATES

