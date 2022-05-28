scorecardresearch
Aamir Khan hosts trailer preview, enjoys Panipuri at event

By Glamsham Bureau
Bollywood star Aamir Khan was seen enjoying panipuri at the trailer preview of his film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ held in Mumbai. The trailer is all set to release on May 29 at the IPL 2022 final.

The actor was seen enjoying the street food and even welcomed the media at the event. The film, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh, is all set to release in August.

Aamir was seen clad in a white tee with harem pants and a pink shirt over it. He teamed it up with brown boots and his cool glasses.

Aamir wrote in his Instagram post: “Catch the Laal Singh Chaddha trailer live from the 1st innings, 2nd timeout of the T20 Finals tomorrow.”

Aamir had announced that he will be releasing the trailer of his film during the second strategic timeout of the first innings of the IPL 2022 final match.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is an adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is directed by Advait Chandan and is all set to hit the screens on August 11.

