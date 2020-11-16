Advtg.
Bollywood News

Aamir Khan mourns death of Soumitra Chattopadhyay

By Glamsham Editorial
Aamir Khan mourns death of Soumitra Chattopadhyay 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Superstar Aamir Khan on Monday mourned the death of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay, who passed away the day before at the age of 85.

In an Instagram post, Aamir shared that the late actor’s work will continue to bring joy to all cinephiles.

“Indian Cinema has lost one of its leading lights. My heartfelt condolences to Soumitraji’s family, and to all his fans. His work will continue to bring joy to all of us. RIP Shri Soumitra Chatterjee,” Aamir wrote.

Advtg.

The Dadasaheb Phalke recipient thespian’s death was confirmed on Sunday morning by a bulletin from Kolkata’s Belle Vue Hospital, where he had received Covid treatment.

“We declare with heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12.15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (15 November 2020). We pay our homage to his soul,” said the hospital statement.

Soumitra made his debut with “Apur Sansar” (1959) and, over the next three decades, would work in Ray projects as “Devi” (1960), “Teen Kanya” (1961), “Abhijan” (1962), “Charulata” (1964), “Kapurush O Mahapurush” (1965), “Aranyer Din Ratri” (1969), “Ashani Sanket” (1973), “Sonar Kella” (1974), “Joy Baba Felunath” (1978), “Hirak Rajar Deshe” (1980), “Ghare Baire” (1984), “Ganashatru” (1989) and “Shakha Proshakha” (1990).

Advtg.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleSpielberg and Reliance-backed horror flick 'Come Play' in India on Nov 27
Next articlePeople's Choice Awards 2020: Will Smith, BTS are fan faves

Related Articles

News

Aamir's daughter Ira Khan pens emotional note for brother Junaid

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has penned an emotional note on the birthday of her brother Junaid.Ira...
Read more
News

People's Choice Awards 2020: Will Smith, BTS are fan faves

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Nov 16 (IANS) Hollywood star Will Smith and K-pop stars BTS emerged as fan favourites at the E! People's Choice Awards 2020,...
Read more
News

Jennifer Lopez: This year showed us what mattered, what didn't

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Nov 16 (IANS) Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez says 2020, which saw the world fighting against Covid-19, turned out to be one that showed...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Aamir Khan mourns death of Soumitra Chattopadhyay 2

Taapsee gives 'Rashmi Rocket' twist to her life

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu has a great sense of humour. She gave a hilarious Rashmi Rocket twist to her life, noting...
Aamir Khan mourns death of Soumitra Chattopadhyay 3

Ankit Tiwari can't wait to make his reality TV debut

Aamir Khan mourns death of Soumitra Chattopadhyay 4

Big B captures various moods of Aaradhya in b'day wish

Aamir Khan mourns death of Soumitra Chattopadhyay 5

Siddhant Chaturvedi is an Insta poet

Aamir Khan mourns death of Soumitra Chattopadhyay 5

Bollywood celebs extend Bhai Dooj greetings

Aamir Khan mourns death of Soumitra Chattopadhyay 5

Aamir's daughter Ira Khan pens emotional note for brother Junaid

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks