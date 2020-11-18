Advtg.
Bollywood News

Aamir Khan thanks Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari makers for releasing film in theatres

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Superstar Aamir Khan visited a theatre after a long period to catch the recently-released comedy, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, and he thanked the makers of the film for releasing it on big screen.

Abhishek Sharma’s Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh, became the first mainstream Hindi film to hit the theatres after a hiatus of around eight months. The Central government of India had prohibited screening of films in theatres since March due to rising cases of Covid-19.

“The movie is really entertaining, and the second half is really good. All the actors have performed really well. I really liked the work of Annu Kapoor ji. I think Diljit (Dosanjh), Fatima (Sana Shaikh) and Manoj (Bajpayee) have also done a good job. I wish the entire team all the best and I am thankful to the makers of the film that they gave us an opportunity to watch the film in theatres,” said Aamir, while interacting with the media after the show.

He was accompanied by his daughter Ira Khan.

Aamir Khan will next be seen in Advait Chandan’s upcoming comedy drama, Laal Singh Chaddha along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi in important roles. The film is an official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.

–IANS

