Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira announces brother Junaid Khan’s debut film

Superstar Aamir Khan's son Junaid is all set to make his Bollywood debut as an actor.

By Glamsham Editorial
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira announces brother Junaid's debut film (credit: Instagram)
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira announces brother Junaid's debut film (credit: Instagram)
Superstar Aamir Khan’s son Junaid is all set to make his Bollywood debut as an actor. Junaid commenced shooting for his debut film on Monday.

Junaid Khan makes his debut with a film titled Maharaja. It is directed by Sidharth P. Malhotra, as per reports.

On the first day of the shoot, Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan took to social media to talk about her elder brother’s debut film. Ira shared a photo with Junaid on Instagram where she can be seen sitting on her knees in front him and offering him a bouquet of flowers.

“Junnuu! This wasn’t his first play or his first show or our first play together but.. today is his first day! Of shoot. And I love this picture. He’s been acting for a few years now but its still new for me. He even acted my play so I should be over it… but I’ve been his younger sister longer than any of the other things,” Ira wrote.

“His professionalism is unparalleled. I’m super excited for him. Can’t wait till he blows everyone away. And irritates them a little with his properness (HE REFUSES TO TELL ME ANYTHING ABOUT THE FILM. SO IRRITATING. I WANT INSIDE SCOOP) and then I can go to set and embarrass and trouble him!” she added.  –ians/abh/vnc

