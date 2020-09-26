Home Bollywood News

Aamir spotted shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Delhi

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Superstar Aamir Khan is currently shooting for his film “Laal Singh Chaddha” in Delhi, and pictures and videos from the set are doing the rounds on the internet.

In the viral images and clips, Aamir is seen talking to his crew during an outdoor stint. He wears seen a bright orange T-shirt and a pair of blue jeans.

Aamir’s look has impressed his fans.

Advtg.

“He looks so young,” a user commented, seeing the pcitues and videos.

Another useer wrote: “Amazing. Eagerly waiting for his movie.”

“Laal Singh Chaddha” is an adaptation of Tom Hanks’ movie “Forrest Gump”. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is also currently in Delhi.

Advtg.

–IANS

sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous article'Tarak Mehta' star Mun Mun Dutta spends playtime with her 'rescued babies'
Next articleShakti Kapoor cast as narco officer in Sushant film even as Shraddha faces NCB heat

Related Articles

News

Film & music fraternity mourn SP Balasubramaniam’s demise

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Condolences kept pouring in from film and music personalities all through Friday following the demise of Padma Bhushan recipient playback legend SP...
Read more
News

Aamir Khan plays a ‘dummy who comes to life’ this time

Glamsham Editorial - 0
CEAT Tyres, India’s leading tyre manufacturer, has signed Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador for two years. As part of...
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan to Shehnaaz Gill these celebs are enjoying their trendy ‘Kaftan’ life

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
From fashionistas like Hina Khan to Shehnaaz Gill and others have been making kaftans a trend for quite a long time. Ladies, take notes from these kaftan styles.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Aamir spotted shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Delhi 1

NCB arrests Dharma Productions' ex-executive Kshitij

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Kshitij Ravi Prasad, a former executive of Bollywood producer Karan Johar's Dharma...
Aamir spotted shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Delhi 2

Shakti Kapoor cast as narco officer in Sushant film even as...

Aamir spotted shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Delhi 2

Aamir spotted shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Delhi

Aamir spotted shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Delhi 2

'Tarak Mehta' star Mun Mun Dutta spends playtime with her 'rescued...

Aamir spotted shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Delhi 2

Abhishek Bachchan defends Prachi Desai’s talent, actress is thankful

Aamir spotted shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Delhi 2

NCB quizzes Deepika, Sara, Shraddha in drug case related to SSR...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks