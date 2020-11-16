Aamir's daughter Ira Khan pens emotional note for brother Junaid

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has penned an emotional note on the birthday of her brother Junaid.

Ira shared a video on Instagram. In the clip, Junaid can be seen getting ready for a play.

Alongside the clip, she wrote: “Oh, what to say… so much to say… how to say it right? Happy Bhaubeej, Junnu.I don’t think I express or consider how grateful I am to have a brother like mine so that’s what I use this day for.”

“Junaid is a kicka** brother. Such large chunks of my personality and life are the way they are because of him – all good things! And then we spent a few years away from each other doing various things. When I came back, he said Faezeh was looking for people to help backstage. He was also a part of the play. Watching Junaid in a professional space is awe-striking,” she added.

Ira said that it reminded her and emphasised to her how much he is outside of just being her brother.

“Watching him (and discussing him with the rest of the crew behind his back), I was bloated with pride. Of course, I’d never tell him that. But that’s the perks of him not being on social media. Take a moment to appreciate the people in your life. And use any excuse to do it. They deserve it and so do you,” Ira noted.

Ira and Junaid are Aamir’s children from his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira stepped into showbiz making her directorial debut last year with the stage production of Euripides’ play Medea.

–IANS

