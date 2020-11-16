Advtg.
Bollywood News

Aamir's daughter Ira Khan pens emotional note for brother Junaid

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has penned an emotional note on the birthday of her brother Junaid.

Ira shared a video on Instagram. In the clip, Junaid can be seen getting ready for a play.

Alongside the clip, she wrote: “Oh, what to say… so much to say… how to say it right? Happy Bhaubeej, Junnu.I don’t think I express or consider how grateful I am to have a brother like mine so that’s what I use this day for.”

Advtg.

“Junaid is a kicka** brother. Such large chunks of my personality and life are the way they are because of him – all good things! And then we spent a few years away from each other doing various things. When I came back, he said Faezeh was looking for people to help backstage. He was also a part of the play. Watching Junaid in a professional space is awe-striking,” she added.

Ira said that it reminded her and emphasised to her how much he is outside of just being her brother.

“Watching him (and discussing him with the rest of the crew behind his back), I was bloated with pride. Of course, I’d never tell him that. But that’s the perks of him not being on social media. Take a moment to appreciate the people in your life. And use any excuse to do it. They deserve it and so do you,” Ira noted.

Advtg.

Ira and Junaid are Aamir’s children from his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira stepped into showbiz making her directorial debut last year with the stage production of Euripides’ play Medea.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleTeam India innovates to counter bounce, pace on Aus wickets after UAE trip
Next articleBollywood celebs extend Bhai Dooj greetings

Related Articles

News

Aamir Khan mourns death of Soumitra Chattopadhyay

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Superstar Aamir Khan on Monday mourned the death of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay, who passed away the day before...
Read more
News

Fatima Sana Shaikh: Fate of a film isn't in my hand, my performance is

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY ARUNDHUTI BANERJEEMumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Fatima Sana Shaikh started out as a child artiste in the nineties, and arrived in the scene as...
Read more
News

Kareena Kapoor Khan just loves wearing bindi

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan says she just loves bindis, as there is something about wearing it.Kareena posted a picture...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Aamir's daughter Ira Khan pens emotional note for brother Junaid 1

Taapsee gives 'Rashmi Rocket' twist to her life

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu has a great sense of humour. She gave a hilarious Rashmi Rocket twist to her life, noting...
Aamir's daughter Ira Khan pens emotional note for brother Junaid 2

Ankit Tiwari can't wait to make his reality TV debut

Aamir's daughter Ira Khan pens emotional note for brother Junaid 3

Big B captures various moods of Aaradhya in b'day wish

Aamir's daughter Ira Khan pens emotional note for brother Junaid 4

Siddhant Chaturvedi is an Insta poet

Aamir's daughter Ira Khan pens emotional note for brother Junaid 4

Bollywood celebs extend Bhai Dooj greetings

Aamir's daughter Ira Khan pens emotional note for brother Junaid 4

Aamir's daughter Ira Khan pens emotional note for brother Junaid

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks