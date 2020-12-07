Aarya Babbar, Rahul Dev start shooting for a crime thriller series

ADVERTISEMENT
Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Actors Aarya Babbar and Rahul Dev have started shooting for their next, a crime thriller series titled Duniya Gayi Bhaad Me.
The web series casts Aarya as a tough cop while Rahul plays a Narcotics Control Bureau officer.
“When I heard the narration, I knew this was a very different and interesting story. I read the entire script in one go. It was so engrossing and captivating at the same time. I am sure everybody will love it,” Aarya said.
Directed by Rohit Gangurde and produced by Dilip Pithva, the series also stars actress Rutpanna Aishwarya.
Duniya Gayi Bhaad Me is expected to release in February 2021. The web series will release on the OTT platform Digiflix TV.
–IANS
