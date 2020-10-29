Advtg.
Bollywood News

Aashram Chapter 2 – The Dark Side trailer promises dark twists in the saga

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) The trailer of the new season of the web series Aashram released on Thursday, with director Prakash Jha promising new shocks and dark twists pertaining to the protagonist Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala, played by Bobby Deol.

“Aashram Chapter 2 – The Dark Side” releases on November 11 after the first season impressed viewers and critics alike. The thriller series is about a fraud godman and his nefarious activities.

“Chapter one of Aashram narrated the story of a conman who masquerades as a spiritual guru or a Baba, whose deeds can best be defined as ambiguous. Chapter two reveals his true dark side,” said Jha.

Advtg.

Produced and directed by Jha, the series also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Tushar Pandey, Sachin Shroff, Anuritta K Jha, Rajeev Siddhartha, Parinitaa Seth, Tanmaay Ranjan, Preeti Sood, Jahangir Khan, Kanupriya Gupta and Navdeep Tomar in pivotal roles.

The series returns on the OTT platform MX Player.

–IANS

Advtg.

aru/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleDua Lipa to bring virtual 'Studio 2054' gig to India
Next articleKajal Aggarwal shares glimpse of her Mehndi ceremony

Related Articles

News

Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey, Bobby Deol to star in Love Hostel

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey will co-star in the upcoming crime thriller Love Hostel, a film set against...
Read more
News

Aashram: Chapter 2 teaser out

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The teaser of Aashram season two is out on Thursday, and lead actor Bobby Deol says in the new season his character,...
Read more
News

Sunny Deol turns 64: Here's how Dharmendra, Bobby wished the action star

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Actor-politician Sunny Deol turned 64 on Monday, and his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, and brother, actor Bobby Deol, wished him...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks