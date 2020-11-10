Advtg.
Bollywood News

Aasif Sheikh to have a relaxed birthday

By Glamsham Editorial
Aasif Sheikh to have a relaxed birthday 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) TV star Aasif Sheikh looks forward to celebrating his birthday on November 11 at home instead of a set.

“After five years of working birthdays, this year I am on leave to spend this special day of my life and with my family,” he said.

Sharing his plans for his special day, Aasif said: “I shall be spending my day watching old movies with them and catch up on some new ones as well. Not to forget the scrumptious delicacies prepared by my loving wife, hoping that it is my favourite combo of Yakhni pulao and kheer. I will be ending my day with a live session on Instagram for my supportive fans who have always been there for me at every step of the way, so there is no way I would celebrate this special day without them.”

Advtg.

The actor also shared how he considers himself lucky as he got to work as an actor on different platforms.

Aasif, who has featured in films like “Karan Arjun” and “Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya”, said: “When I was young, I was contemplating between my favourite sport of cricket or hotel management as career options. Later, when few of my friends introduced me to theatre, I held on to it, and since then there has been no looking back. I have been graced by God, as I have shared the platform with great performers and talented actors.”

“Being a part of this industry has given me everything that I ever wanted. I have learnt a lot from my co-actors, directors and producers,” he added.

Advtg.

He is currently seen as Vibhuti Mishra on the &TV sircom, “Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!”

–IANS

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAmrita Rao nostalgic about shooting for Vivah in Lonavala
Next articleSidNaaz Craze trends as fans shower love on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Aasif Sheikh to have a relaxed birthday 2

Elli AvrRam turns Insta poet

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam tried her hand at poetry, in a new post that urges all to be themselves.Elli posted...
Aasif Sheikh to have a relaxed birthday 3

SidNaaz Craze trends as fans shower love on Sidharth Shukla and...

Aasif Sheikh to have a relaxed birthday 4

Aasif Sheikh to have a relaxed birthday

Aasif Sheikh to have a relaxed birthday 5

Amrita Rao nostalgic about shooting for Vivah in Lonavala

Aasif Sheikh to have a relaxed birthday 6

Kriti Kharbanda on the film that changed her life

Aasif Sheikh to have a relaxed birthday 5

'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka' gave me recognition: Shehzada Dhami

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks