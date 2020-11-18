Advtg.
Bollywood News

Aayush to Arpita on 6th anniversary: Blessed to have a partner like you

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actor Aayush Sharma marked his sixth anniversary with wife Arpita on Wednesday by sharing a post commemorating six years of love and togetherness.

Sharing photos of the couple capturing their journey together, Aayush wrote on Instagram: “Happy Anniversary my love @arpitakhansharma .. We have been married for 6 years but it feels like I know you since forever. 6 years of your insane childish excitement and finding happiness in the smallest of moments. Blessed to have a partner like you .. Love you always.”

Bollywood friends like Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan have liked the post.

This is the first time Aayush is away from Arpita on their anniversary as the actor is shooting for his upcoming film.

Arpita, who is sister of superstar Salman Khan, also took to Instagram to wish her hubby on their special day.

“From being my friend to being my husband, I cherish the journey we decide to pave together. I am glad we gambled our lives to each other 6 years back. Happy Anniversary my LOVE. For the first time we our not celebrating together but I am so happy your doing what you love doing best. To many more year of togetherness , happiness , gossip , fights , differences & …………….. I MISS YOU & LOVE YOU @aaysharma,” she wrote along with photos of the two.

Ayush and Arpita have two kids, Ahil and Ayat.

–IANS

nn/vnc

