Abhay Deol shares doodle of Einstein: "Felt like a genius so I drew one"

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Actor Abhay Deol has been sharing his experiments with art on social media. The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon sharing a doodle of Albert Einstein.

“Felt like a genius so I drew one. Stick your tongue out if you are too! #doodle #einstein” wrote Abhay in an amusing tone.

The actor frequently gives his fans a glimpse of his artistic side with his contemplative sketches and paintings.

Abhay was recently seen in two web series “JL50” and “1962” The War In The Hills” season 1. He will be soon seen in his third web series based on the book “Trial By Fire: The Tragic Tale Of The Uphaar Fire Tragedy”.

The actor’s upcoming films are “Spin”, “Bounty Hunter”, “Velley”, “Jungle Cry”, “Junction” and the Tamil film “Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai”.

