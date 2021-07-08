Abhay Deol shares pics straight out of photoshoot with fans

Adv.

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actor Abhay Deol took to social media on Thursday and shared three pictures straight out of a photoshoot.

In the post, the actor asks his followers to help him select from three unedited pictures.

“@tinadehal sent me these and asked me to pick one that she can work on. What say? From the left, will it be # 1, 2, or 3? Should we just ask her to work on all 3 of them? Be sure to text her! #unedited #raw #wip #portfolio #actor #model #ewhairy #yumhairy #nsfwdaddy,” he wrote in the post on Instagram.

Adv.

In the pictures, the actor looks dapper in a black and white chequered shirt and black bottoms.

Abhay’s Instagram was flooded with comments from industry friends.

Rahul Khanna wrote: “AW21 neckline trend report: Plunging.”

Adv.

To which Abhay Deol replied: “Haha just trying to catch up to you. I’ll get there slowly.”

Mithila Palkar wrote: “Arre waaooow!”

Bobby Deol, Isha Deol, Bhumi Pednekar, Pia Trivedi, Aninditaa Bose commented with heart and fire emojis.

Adv.

Abhay will be soon seen in a web series based on the book, “Trial By Fire: The Tragic Tale Of The Uphaar Fire Tragedy” and is also a part of the cast of the international film “Spin”.

–IANS

eka/vnc