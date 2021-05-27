Abhilash Chaudhary recalls the first call from Ram Gopal Varma

Adv.

Actor Abhilash Chaudhary, who was recently seen as the gangster Alamzeb in Ram Gopal Varma’s film “D Company”, says he was ecstatic when he got to know that the acclaimed director is going to call him for a role.

Abhilash has earlier been seen in films such as “Dabangg 3”, “The Zoya Factor”, “Paltan”, “Commando 3” and “Ujda Chaman”.

“I still remember when I was informed to get a call from RGV sir, I was so excited to hear that and was waiting for his ring, with a feeling my life is going to change for good reason. And later I was offered one of the lead negative role, in his movie D Company. It was a new sunshine in my life,” said Abhilash.

“D Company” is based on the life of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

“In my acting career, for the first time I enjoyed such an amazing role, so creatively written. I used to take one to two hours to get the look. I played gangster Alamzeb Pathan in the film. He was a deadly gangster working with Dawood at that time. Later he formed his own gang and turned out to be the very first threat to Dawood and his brother Sabir,” he said.

Before “D Company”, Abhilash was also seen in “Savdhaan India” as a sub-inspector.