Abhimanyu Dassani gears up for three releases

The internationally acclaimed debutant, Abhimanyu Dassani has generated worldwide buzz with his remarkable debut performance, creating anticipation to witness more of his acting prowess in upcoming projects. Diving deep into work, Abhimanyu Dassani has a jam-packed year with three films to release – ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’, ‘Nikamma’ and ‘Aankh Micholi’.

Exhibiting a varied range of versatility with diverse content, Abhimanyu Dassani encompasses the perfect blend of acting, dance and action proving to be the ‘Ideal Massy Hero’.

Slipping into a South Indian setting, Abhimanyu Dassani’s romantic comedy ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ co-starring Sanya Malhotra is set for a digital release. Set in Madurai, the film narrates the story of a young couple and their experience of dealing with trials and tribulations of life.

Owning up the action romantic comedy space, Abhimanyu Dassani then gears up for the release of ‘Nikamma’, also starring Shilpa Shetty and marking the debut of Shirley Setia.

Venturing into his first ensemble cast comedy, Abhimanyu Dassani takes the centre stage in the family entertainer ‘Aankh Micholi’, narrating the story of a family of misfits.

Currently preparing for his upcoming projects, Abhimanyu Dassani who maintains a low profile on social media, ocassionally gives a sneak peek into his strenuous workout regime.

Winning accolades across the globe for his debut in the unique and quirky ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’, Abhimanyu Dassani offered an impactful performance giving a testimony of his acting prowess. Challenging himself with varied characters and genres, Abhimanyu Dassani is set to create a mark with three different releases this year.