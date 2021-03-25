Abhimanyu Dassani’s debut film ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ bags a global spot

ADVERTISEMENT

Internationally acclaimed debutant Abhimanyu Dassani created a splash across the globe with his first film ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ with multiple accolades all over the world even before its release in India. Continuing the winning streak, Abhimanyu Dassani yet again makes India proud with an international honour by bagging a spot in the ’40 Best Action / Martial Arts Movies of the Decade’.

Expressing his gratitude, Abhimanyu took to social media saying, “Grateful to be part of this adventure as my debut 🍿🍿🍿”.

A talented and promising actor of contemporary times, the Internationally acclaimed debutant is the only Indian recipient of ‘Best New Actor’ at The International Film Festival, Macau. The young actor chose an off beat film for his debut challenging the typical norms with ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’. Offering the perfect amalgamation of action, comedy, romance and drama teamed with his sheer dedication and brilliant performance, Abhimanyu Dassani carved a place for himself as the ‘Ideal Massy Hero’ from his first film itself, earning critical appreciation.

Abhimanyu Dassani’s debut film garnered eyeballs by screening at various film festivals all over the world and bagging the prestigious victory at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Two years down the line, the film continues to create an impact as it ranks number 16 on the list of ’40 Best Action / Martial Arts Movies of the Decade’.

Abhimanyu Dassani entered the showbiz with utmost preparation as he graduated from New York Film Academy and The Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in California, along with attending Anupam Kher’s Acting Institute. The actor also learnt Martial Arts and dance to ace every avenue for his debut film setting a benchmark for all aspiring debutants.

Directed by Vasan Bala, ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ traced the story of ‘Surya’ played by Abhimanyu Dassani who suffers from a rare condition called Congenital insensitivity to pain and strikes out on a quest to vanquish his foes.

Piquing the expectations of the audience with his debut films, Abhimanyu Dassani has emerged amongst the most promising actors of Bollywood, generating anticipation for his upcoming films. Ready to showcase a plethora of skills through his diverse projects, Abhimanyu Dassani would be next seen in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Nikamma and Aankh Micholi, venturing into varied genres giving a testimony of his versatility.