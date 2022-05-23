Abhimanyu Dassani prepared himself for 'Nikamma' by re-watching Govinda films

- Advertisement -

Actor Abhimanyu Dassani, who is gearing up for the release of ‘Nikamma’, revealed that he re-watched a lot of films starring Govinda to get into the skin of his character in his upcoming film.

Sharing about his preparation process for ‘Nikamma’, the actor said: “The genre of this film is so different from the other genres that I’ve done. I definitely needed a lot of workshops with Sabbir sir, to cater to this character. I watched a lot of commercial cinema , I really enjoyed re-watching a lot of Govinda sir’s films. He’s supremely talented and I enjoyed my afternoons, re-watching his films.”

- Advertisement -

Driven by Abhimanyu Dassani’s character Adi, the film reveals the story of a young, jobless, carefree boy who transforms into the responsible and reliable person when it comes to his family.

Co-starring Shirley Sethia and Shilpa Shetty, ‘Nikamma’ is directed by Sabbir Khan and is slated to release on June 3, 2022.