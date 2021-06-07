Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Abhimanyu Dassani raises the bar with new workout video

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Actor Abhimanyu Dassani posted a jaw-dropping workout video in the reels section of Instagram on Monday, and the clip went viral within hours.

The clip captures the actor working out rigorously, with his well-defined muscles stealing the limelight.

“Don’t give up till they know your story,” he wrote as caption.

Adv.

Abhimanyu has been training hard for his film “Nikamma”. The film also stars Shilpa Shetty and Shirley Setia, who will feature in the song. It is directed by Sabbir Khan.

Abhimanyu will also be seen in “Meenakshi Sundereshwar” alongside Sanya Malhotra.

–IANS

Adv.

ym/vnc

Adv.
Previous articleDharmendra takes to water aerobics, yoga & light exercise
Next articleVijayendra Kumeria: Venturing into production was not difficult because I know the business
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates