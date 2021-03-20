ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Abhimanyu Dassani: The only bad workout is the one you didn’t do

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actor Abhimanyu Dassani has been training hard for his upcoming film “Nikamma”. He is preparing for a special song that will be shot at the end of the month. He had lost around 10 kilos for the film, but has regained muscle weight for the song.

The actor says the transformation was challenging.

“I genuinely enjoy this process as an actor but I do this with the help of experts. Transformations are never easy but over the years I have understood what it takes to achieve this. I had read it somewhere and I try to follow it. The only bad workout is the one you didn’t do,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abhimanyu has adopted an intense fitness regime since the last three weeks, which includes martial arts and gymnastics that he does for two to three hours a day. He has also been doing heavy weight training.

An elaborate set will be constructed for the song.

The film also stars Shilpa Shetty and Shirley Setia, who will feature in the song. It is directed by Sabbir Khan.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

anj/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleHailey Baldwin sees her 'forever' with Justin Bieber
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

World Varsity Games: Dutee may skip trials to pick Indian team

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Double Asian Games silver medallist Dutee Chand is likely to skip the All India University (AIU)...
Read more
Sports

Sports ministry awaits decision on Covid vax for athletes

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) The sports ministry is expecting a decision on Covid-19 vaccination for Olympic Games-bound athletes shortly from the health...
Read more
Sports

Indian gymnasts' chances of making it to Olympics all but over

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Cancellations of a series of World Cups, which were part of the Olympic qualification programme, has...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Abhimanyu Dassani: The only bad workout is the one you didn’t do

Hailey Baldwin sees her 'forever' with Justin Bieber

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) Hailey Baldwin has opened up for the first time about her marriage with pop singer, Justin Bieber."I was...

Jacqueline Fernandez is grateful to be part of 'Ram Setu’

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez posted a picture on Instagram with "Ram Setu" co-stars Akshay Kumar and Nushratt Bharuccha on...

Post-Partition teleplay 'Aaj Rang Hai' reminds of today’s headlines

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Although her teleplay "Aaj Rang Hai" is set against the backdrop of post-Partition India, writer-director Purva Naresh says it is...

'Thala' Ajith takes auto ride in Chennai, surprises fans

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Chennai, March 19 (IANS) Super star of Tamil films, "Thala" Ajith took a ride in an auto-rickshaw through Chennai, surprising his fans. The...

Manoj Bajpayee: 'Shool' has become quite a game changer

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee is all set to play a police officer in the upcoming thriller "Silence... Can...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates