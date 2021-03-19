ADVERTISEMENT
Abhishek Bachchan adds power to his name

Ajay Devgn today released Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull' trailer, the netizens started reacting and comparing it to Hansal Mehta's web series Scam 1992.

By Nitin Jain
Abhishek Bachchan amends his name
Abhishek A Bachchan as written in 'The Big Bull' trailer
Producer Ajay Devgn today released Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull trailer. No sooner that the trailer went public, the netizens started reacting and comparing it to Hansal Mehta’s web series Scam 1992.

However what caught the attention of the author is the way Abhishek’s name was mentioned. There is an additional ‘A’ between Abhishek & Bachchan to read as ‘Abhishek A. Bachchan’. It appears that Abhishek A. Bachchan is trying a numerological amendment to the name. Though this is a subject that numerologists would know better, there have been a few Bollywood names that instantly come to mind who have (probably) followed this and continue to do so.

A very recent observation being Mahesh Manjrekar, who now seems to be written as ‘Mahesh V Manjrekar’ (1962: The War In The Hills). My initial observation was with filmmaker ‘Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’ and ‘Vipul Amrutlal Shah’. In the beginning they used (apparently) to write the middle name or father’s name with a very small font to serve the purpose and still not make it obvious. However, later I guess it worked for them and it has become permanent more so.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali though is an example of adding mother’s name in the full name and it has proved to become sort-of brand identity for SLB.

I vaguely remember hearing a generic conversation, someone mentioning that adding one’s father’s name adds to the fate of the person too. Amitabh Bachchan is more than just ‘power’. I would want to believe that this should prove favourable to AAB too. In fact there is yet another aspect that the author wants to relate to AAB and TBBs fate that of Abhishek playing a low profile Gujarati character, that goes on to become super famous and super rich too, yet again. Remember Abhishek’s ‘Guru’ with now wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did wonders at the box office and with critics too. So much so that it still remains one of Abhishek’s much remembered films.

More power to you Abhishek Amitabh Bachchan.

