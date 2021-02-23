ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Abhishek Bachchan begins shooting in Agra jail for 'Dasvin'

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Agra, Feb 23 (IANS) Shooting for ‘Dasvin’, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nirmat Kaur, began at the Agra Central jail where a huge set has been created in circle number four.

Abhishek plays the character of Gangaram Choudhary, while Yami acts as a uniformed police official Jyoti Deshwal.

A huge crowd of fans has been following the actors, forcing the local police and the PAC to provide security cover.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shooting is expected to continue for a month at different locations in Agra.

Abhishek has already released his first-look photos on the social media.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

bk/rs

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBeing old friends, we trust each other: Kohli on Ishant Sharma
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur start ‘Dasvi’ shoot, share first look

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Upcoming comedy 'Dasvi' shoot begins. Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur, Abhishek Bachchan share their first looks as well as character names.
Read more
News

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Darlings’, starring Alia Bhatt, to go on floors

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Shah Rukh Khan's production 'Darlings', featuring Alia Bhatt, is set to go on floors soon, to release the film later this year.
Read more
News

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap set to collaborate?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Taapsee Pannu & Anurag Kashyap's cryptic tweets have left fans wondering if the duo is set to return with a new film together
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021