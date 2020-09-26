Home Bollywood News

Abhishek Bachchan defends Prachi Desai’s talent, actress is thankful

By Glamsham Editorial
Abhishek Bachchan has praised Prachi Desai for her hard work, and the actress is naturally thankful for his compliment.

A few days ago, Abhishek called out a social media user for trolling him for having more followers on Twitter than Prachi Desai.

“OUTSIDER VS NEPOTISM. @ItsPrachiDesai 1.3M followers. @juniorbachchan 15.3M followers. And you guys are expecting good from #Bollywood. I mean How? It’s high time that we should start appreciating and supporting #talent,” the user tweeted.

The tweet caught junior B’s attention and he had this response: “I assure you Mr Singhal the amount of followers you have on social media is by no means a barometer of acceptance or popularity or talent. My friend @ItsPrachiDesai is a very talented actor and doesn’t need social media to endorse that. Her work speaks for itself.”

Seeing Abhishek’s gesture, Prachi on Saturday took to the micro-blogging site to thank him.

“Thank you for such kind words. @juniorbachchan,” Prachi wrote to her co-star of the 2012 release, “Bol Bachchan”. –ians/sim/vnc

