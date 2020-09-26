Advtg.

Abhishek Bachchan has praised Prachi Desai for her hard work, and the actress is naturally thankful for his compliment.

A few days ago, Abhishek called out a social media user for trolling him for having more followers on Twitter than Prachi Desai.

“OUTSIDER VS NEPOTISM. @ItsPrachiDesai 1.3M followers. @juniorbachchan 15.3M followers. And you guys are expecting good from #Bollywood. I mean How? It’s high time that we should start appreciating and supporting #talent,” the user tweeted.

The tweet caught junior B’s attention and he had this response: “I assure you Mr Singhal the amount of followers you have on social media is by no means a barometer of acceptance or popularity or talent. My friend @ItsPrachiDesai is a very talented actor and doesn’t need social media to endorse that. Her work speaks for itself.”

Seeing Abhishek’s gesture, Prachi on Saturday took to the micro-blogging site to thank him.

“Thank you for such kind words. @juniorbachchan,” Prachi wrote to her co-star of the 2012 release, “Bol Bachchan”. –ians/sim/vnc