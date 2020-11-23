Abhishek Bachchan off to Kolkata for 'Bob Biswas' shoot

Advtg.

Kolkata, Nov 23 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Bachchan is on his way to Kolkata to resume shooting for his upcoming film, Bob Biswas.

The actor took to Instagram on Monday to post a selfie, where he is seen sitting on a plane with his protective gear on.

“#BackToBeingBob Stay safe everyone. Travel safe. #maskon keep your mask on,” he captioned the image.

“Bob Biswas” is a spin-off of Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 hit, “Kahaani”, which starred Vidya Balan.

The actor, who had contracted the coronavirus a while ago, often uses social media to request his fans to always wear a mask while stepping out.

In September, he had posted a video to convey the message to his fans. “Wherever you go out or meet somebody …keep your mask on guys. Don’t take it lightly. Be safe,” he had said in the video.

–IANS

nn/vnc