Advtg.
Bollywood News

Abhishek Bachchan on ‘Ludo’ role: A challenge but equally satisfying

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Bachchan has opened up on his role in the upcoming Anurag Basu directorial Ludo, saying that it was a challenge to portray his character but was equally satisfying.

Abhishek posted a still from the upcoming film on Instagram, and revealed his character is called Bittu.

“Bittu, the character I play in #Ludo is your classic “hard exterior with a soft heart” kind of character. A challenge to portray but equally satisfying. I can’t wait till you all meet him. #LudoTheFilm drops on @netflix_in on the 12th of November,” Abhishek wrote alongside the image.

Advtg.

Directed by Anurag Basu, “Ludo”, is an anthology dark comedy which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi, Shalini Vats and Inayat Verma.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleLara Dutta recalls how Bengaluru welcomed her after Miss Universe win
Next articleGuru Randhawa opens up on his new song Teri choriyaan for Chhalaang

Related Articles

News

Shabana Azmi: Need to change the way we bring up boys

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Shabana Azmi wonders why society is stuck with definite ideas about masculinity, from telling boys not to play with dolls to...
Read more
News

Mani Ratnam, Jayendra Panchapakesan back anthology aiding Covid-hit Tamil film workers

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan have united to present the Tamil anthology film Navarasa, the proceed of which...
Read more
Dialogues

Netflix ‘The Midnight Sky’ trailer: George Clooney’s powerful dialogues

Omkar Padte - 0
Netflix released the official trailer for The Midnight Sky on Tuesday, featuring George Clooney as Augustine Lofthouse, a lonely scientist
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

12 years of Fashion Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse starrer Fashion inspirational dialogues

12 years of Fashion: Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse...

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
On the occasion of 12 years of Fashion, we have inspirational dialogues starring Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse. Check out Fashion dialogues below:
Bhumi Pednekar: I am not an accidental actor

Bhumi Pednekar: I am not an accidental actor

Abhishek Bachchan on ‘Ludo’ role: A challenge but equally satisfying 1

MI outplayed RCB, they deserved to win: Katich

Emma Roberts explains why she’s expecting a baby boy

Emma Roberts explains why she’s expecting a baby boy

Taish review Packs a ferocious punch

Taish review: Packs a ferocious punch

Shehnaaz Gill shares some interesting news about her upcoming project

Shehnaaz Gill shares some interesting news about her upcoming project

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks