Bollywood News

Abhishek Bachchan posts birthday wish for 'big sis' Shweta

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a throwback picture on the occasion of his sister Shweta Bachchan-Nanda’s birthday on Wednesday.

In the image that Abhishek put up on Instagram, his father, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan is seen with young Abhishek and Shweta.

“Happy birthday to the big sis. Love you,” Abhishek wrote.

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, “The Big Bull”. It is slated to release digitally on April 8.

The film also stars Ileana D’Cruz and is reportedly based on the securities scam of 1992 and stockbroker Harshad Mehta’s life. “The Big Bull” is directed by Kookie Gulati.

–IANS

dc/vnc

