Abhishek Bachchan still ‘looks up’ to Big B, Jackie Shroff

Actor Abhishek Bachchan says he still looks up to his father Amitabh Bachchan and actor Jackie Shroff.

Abhishek shared a throwback black-and-white photograph of Big B with Jackie from their younger days.

In the image, Jackie is seen talking to Bachchan senior, while Abhishek Bachchan stands next to his father.

“Still look up to both of them. @amitabhbachchan @apnabhidu,” Abhishek Bachchan wrote as caption.

Jackie and his wife Ayesha Shroff replied to Abhishek’s post on the comment section with heart emojis.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s production “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992.

“The Big Bull” is slated to hit theatres on October 23.