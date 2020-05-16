Advertisement
Home Bollywood News

Abhishek Bachchan still ‘looks up’ to Big B, Jackie Shroff

Actor Abhishek Bachchan says he still looks up to his father Amitabh Bachchan and actor Jackie Shroff.

By Glamsham Editorial
Abhishek Bachchan still 'looks up' to Big B, Jackie Shroff 1
Advertisement

Actor Abhishek Bachchan says he still looks up to his father Amitabh Bachchan and actor Jackie Shroff.

Abhishek shared a throwback black-and-white photograph of Big B with Jackie from their younger days.

Also read: Pulkit Samrat drops his new look from Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish

Advertisement

In the image, Jackie is seen talking to Bachchan senior, while Abhishek Bachchan stands next to his father.

“Still look up to both of them. @amitabhbachchan @apnabhidu,” Abhishek Bachchan wrote as caption.

Advertisement

Jackie and his wife Ayesha Shroff replied to Abhishek’s post on the comment section with heart emojis.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s production “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992.

Advertisement

“The Big Bull” is slated to hit theatres on October 23.

Advertisement
Previous articleShah Rukh Khan reveals his ‘lockdown lessons’
Next articlePrabhu Hum Ko Shama Kar: Jatin Pandit & Raahul Jatin on their prayer amidst Corona epidemic, hope and more

RELATED POSTS

Advertisement

UPDATES

Prabhu Hum Ko Shama Kar: Jatin Pandit & Raahul Jatin on their prayer amidst Corona epidemic, hope and more

Interview Vishal Verma -
Music composer Jatin Pandit – from the Jatin–Lalit duo, the man behind the haunting and unforgettable melodies from JO JEETA WOHI SIKANDAR,...
Read more

Abhishek Bachchan still ‘looks up’ to Big B, Jackie Shroff

News Glamsham Editorial -
Actor Abhishek Bachchan says he still looks up to his father Amitabh Bachchan and actor Jackie Shroff.
Read more

Shah Rukh Khan reveals his ‘lockdown lessons’

News Glamsham Editorial -
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has revealed the lessons he has learnt during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.
Read more

Pulkit Samrat drops his new look from Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish

News Glamsham Editorial -
Pulkit Samrat is one of the most versatile actors we have in the industry today. He portrays every role with ease and charm, completely transforming
Read more

Madhuri Dixit-Nene opens up about her upcoming single

News Glamsham Editorial -
Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit has made a mark in the Bollywood industry for her flawless acting and dancing skills.
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glamsham.com - © 2020