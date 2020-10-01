Home Bollywood News

Abhishek Bachchan's befitting reply to troll asking for hash

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Bachchan had a sarcastic retort for a troll asking him if he possesses hash, on his verified Twitter account. This comes at a time when the Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating several Bollywood stars for alleged drug links.

Commenting on a tweet by Abhishek Bachchan late on Wednesday, a Twitter user wrote: “Hash hai kya (do you have hash)?”

To this, the actor tagged the official account of Mumbai Police and replied: “No! Sorry. Don’t do that. But will be very happy to help you and introduce you to @MumbaiPolice am sure they will be very happy to learn of your requirements and will assist you.”

Replying to another user who asked him how he bagged his next films after the 2008 debacle of “Drona”, Abhishek replied: “I didn’t. Was dropped from a few films and it was very difficult to get cast. But we live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up every day and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy. Jab tak jeevan hai, sangharsh hai (you have to keep fighting till you are alive).”

