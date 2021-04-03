Abhishek Banerjee: I like to work in anything socially relevant & entertaining

ADVERTISEMENT

Abhishek Banerjee is the real deal in the B-Town these days. Having a lot of filmmakers tailing him, Abhishek has well and truly demonstrated his craft and mettle as he has become one of the most sought after actor. However, to reach this heights Abhishek tried to follow a mantra while choosing his films.

Know for delivering cult performances, Abhishek finally opened up on what kind of movies attracts him as an actor and shared, “I like to work in anything which is socially relevant and entertaining even if one is missing I don’t like to put my energies into it. As an actor it is my job to provide people with the whole experience and to make sure they are happy and content with the kind of work I am doing. So, for me any work on visual medium has to be relatable and entertaining for the society or straight up fantasies which we are yet to master the art!”

Every great persona has their own success mantra and looks like Abhishek too has one of his own. It is no doubt why the actor’s stock has been rising constantly. His work has been so appreciated that he is bursting on the scene with full conviction as he has 5 films which are all in some stage of work and the fans must surely be delighted to see him doing well.

Abhishek has been a part of great web shows and movies that have managed to impress the critics as well. Be it his brilliant performance in ‘Paatal Lok’ or his comic timing in ‘Stree’, Abhishek has the skill to bring each of his characters to life.

Abhishek has a strong lineup of films which include the likes of ‘Rashmi Rocket’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Aankh Micholi’ , ‘Helmet’ and ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’. He will surely be donning on a whole host of varied roles and spread his wings further while he gets into the skin of newer characters to show his versatility and full potential.