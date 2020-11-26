Advtg.
Bollywood News

Abhishek, Chitrangda's pics from Bob Biswas set in Kolkata go viral

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Kolkata, Nov 26 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Bachchan is currently shooting for his upcoming Bollywood film Bob Biswas in the city, and on-location photos of the actor in action went viral on Thursday.

Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are flooded with photographs of Abhishek’s look as the titular Bob Biswas, which have reportedly been leaked from the set of the film.

Abhishek’s co-star Chitrangda Singh has also been clicked on the set of the film. In one photo, the actress can be seen wearing a red frock, wrist watch on her left hand and a pair of grey-blue sneakers. In another photo, she wears a blue saree with brown short-sleeved blouse, carrying an off-white shawl and a black vanity bag.

Advtg.

Bob Biswas is a spin-off from the 2012 hit, Kahaani directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starring Vidya Balan. The film, starring Abhishek Bachchan, marks the directorial debut of Diya Annapurna Ghosh. It also stars Chitrangda Singh.

In the spin off, Abhishek’s look has been created keeping in mind that of noted Bengali cinema actor Saswata Chatterjee, who had played the character of the serial killer Bob Biswas in Kahaani.

From what we see in the viral photographs from Kolkata, Abhishek has been given a beefed-up look for the role. His hairstyle is similar to Saswata Chatterjee’s, with a bald patch. Abhishek also wears a pair of old-fashioned glasses. The actor is dressed up in blue and black checked full shirt and grey trousers, with black shoes and belt.

Advtg.

Abhishek and Chitrangda flew to Kolkata on Monday and began shooting for the film from Wednesday.

–IANS

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleBigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik’s friendship on the brink of collapse
Next articleSonali Kulkarni: Idea of being imperfect can be scary

Related Articles

News

Indian film frat mourns Diego Maradona's demise

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) The Indian film fraternity on Thursday mourned the death of football legend Diego Maradona on social media.Maradona passed away at...
Read more
News

Chitrangda begins Bob Biswas shoot in Kolkata

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kolkata, Nov 25 (IANS) Actress Chitrangda Singh on Wednesday started shooting for her upcoming film Bob Biswas in the City of Joy.The actress announced...
Read more
News

Rajkummar Rao: Never forget why you started

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actot Rajkummar Rao has shared words of wisdom in his latest post on social media.Rajkummar posted a monochrome picture on...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

12 years after the 2611 terror attacks, why is justice still not done Question actors

12 years after the 26/11 terror attacks, why is justice still...

Pooja Tiwari - 0
Today we complete 12 years of the 26/11 attack in Mumbai. Actors talk about how it was a fateful day, one they can never forget.
Abhishek, Chitrangda's pics from Bob Biswas set in Kolkata go viral 1

Bollywood remembers 26/11 martyrs

Thanksgiving 2020: 5 memorable films to watch this Holiday

Thanksgiving 2020: 5 memorable films to watch this Holiday

Abhishek, Chitrangda's pics from Bob Biswas set in Kolkata go viral 2

Jennifer Lopez redefines oomph at 51, bares it all for next...

Abhishek, Chitrangda's pics from Bob Biswas set in Kolkata go viral 1

Sonali Kulkarni: Idea of being imperfect can be scary

Abhishek, Chitrangda's pics from Bob Biswas set in Kolkata go viral 1

Abhishek, Chitrangda's pics from Bob Biswas set in Kolkata go viral

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks