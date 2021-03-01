ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Abhishek Kapoor on 'Kai Po Che': Adapting the book took 3 years

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, whose film Kai Po Che completed eight years recently, took to social media on Monday to share his experience of making the film.

The story of the film is based on Chetan Bhagat’s bestseller novel, The 3 Mistakes of My Life, and Kapoor said that it took him three years to adapt the book to screen.

“Ep4 Adapting the book to a screenplay wasnt as simple as i thought. It took us 3 years to make the transition. #kaipoche #8yearsofkaipoche @sushantsinghrajput @theamitsadh @rajkummar_rao @chetanbhagat @anaygoswamy #supratiksen,” posted the filmmaker along with a video of the making of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kai Po Che stars late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh, Manav Kaul and Amrita Puri. The film also marked Sushant’s debut in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Kapor is readying to release his new film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor. The film is a romantic drama and is expected to release on July 9. Ayushmann plays the role of a crossfit athlete in the film while Vaani plays his love interest.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

anj/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRandeep Hooda excited to spot gangetic dolphin during UP shoot
Next articleArmaan Malik reminds music lovers to wear masks at live concerts
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kangana Ranaut issued bailable warrant

Glamsham Bureau - 0
A Mumbai court issued a bailable warrant against actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday after she failed to appear for the hearing of a defamation case against her...
Read more
News

Bhumi Pedenekar recalls Sushant Singh Rajput an actor with a ‘restless mind’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bhumi Pedenekar is remembering late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the second release anniversary of their film 'Sonchiriya'
Read more
News

Bollywood to see fresh new pairs this year

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood buffs are in for a lot of fresh pairs on screen this year. Many films set for release this year feature actors who have never shared the screen before.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021