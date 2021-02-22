ADVERTISEMENT
Abhishek Kapoor remembers 'crown jewel' Sushant as 'Kai Po Che' turns 8

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor recalled working with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Monday. Kapoor had directed Sushant in Kai Po Che and the film, which was released eight years ago on this day, had marked the actor’s debut in Bollywood.

“The thrill of starting this journey with a new team hungry 2 give their best at the dawn of their careers stands most vividly in mind..One cant quantify the love our film continues to receive over the years, neither can we quantify the pain we feel at the loss of our crown jewel,” Kapoor tweeted.

The film, also featuring Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh and Manav Kaul, is based on author Chetan Bhagat’s bestseller novel The 3 Mistakes Of My Life.

Bhagat reacted to the director’s tweet and wrote: “Wow. 8 years since Kai Po Che. One of the most meaningful things I have ever been a part of. So many memories.”

Apart from Kai Po Che, Abhishek Kapoor has also directed Sushant in the 2018 release, Kedarnath, which also stars Sara Ali Khan.

–IANS

