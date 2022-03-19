- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Abhishek Saxena opens up on his role in 'Bachchhan Paandey'

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

‘Housefull 4’ actor Abhishek Saxena is on cloud nine these days after getting an opportunity to work in Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Bachchhan Paandey’.

The movie also features Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi in important roles.

- Advertisement -

Talking about his role in the movie, Abhishek says: “I am playing the role of Abhinav Tripathi, a Baghwa (village) based journalist in the film ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ who writes stories about criminals and gangsters. One day, he wrote an article about ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ with his caricature. The funny caricature with the article resulted in serious consequences to my role.”

He shares further about the challenges faced while doing this role and adds: “It was a challenging role and my first with Akshay Kumar. I am glad I got an opportunity to play this role and I thank Farhad Samji for the same. I look forward to more interesting roles in the future.”

- Advertisement -

‘Bachchhan Paandey’ released in theatres on March 18.

- Advertisement -
Previous article‘Squid Game’ actress Hoyeon Jung comes onboard Alfonso Cuaron’s thriller series ‘Disclaimer’
Next article'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' took Arjun Kapoor to dark places
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Pooja Hegde

Avika Gor

Nora Fatehi

Kiara Advani

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,327FansLike
50,217FollowersFollow
6,854FollowersFollow
59,560FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US