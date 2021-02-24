ADVERTISEMENT
Acclaimed Punjabi singer Sikander passes away

By Glamsham Bureau
Chandigarh, Feb 24 (IANS) Acclaimed Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passed away at Fortis hospital in Mohali near here in Punjab on Wednesday. He was 60.

Sikander, who left behind a rich musical legacy, was recently diagnosed with Covid-19 positive and was under treatment for various ailments, including kidney damage. He died owing to multi-organ failure.

Known for his hit songs like ‘Ek charkha gali de wich dha laya’ and ‘Sanu ishq brandi char gayi’, Sikander had made his first appearances on radio and television in the early 1980s with album, ‘Roadways di Laari’.

He also acted in Punjabi films, including ‘Jagga Daku’.

Sikander is survived by wife and sons — Sarang and Alaap.

“Extremely saddened to learn of the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander,” Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said in a tweet.

“He was recently diagnosed with Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment. The world of Punjabi music is poorer today. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans.”

The Punjabi music industry has lost an icon in the demise of Sardool Sikander, said former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

“I pray for peace to the departed soul as well as strength to the bereaved family, friends and fans to bear this irreparable loss,” she said.

–IANS

vg/in

