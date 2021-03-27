ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Achint Kaur: I was under-confident in my initial days

Achint Kaur: Everything depends on social conditioning, upbringing and mind-set

By Glamsham Bureau
Achint Kaur
Achint Kaur (pic courtesy: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Achint Kaur recalls how, back in the 90s when she started out as an actress, people would discourage youngsters from joining the glamour industry. “When I entered the entertainment industry, I was already married and had a kid who was two. Since I was offered a role, and I never tried to get into the business of entertainment, things were not planned. I told my family, and they were under the impression that everything was wrong with the glamour industry, so there was no encouragement. Nobody looked at it as just another profession. Even the idea of me, getting into the glamour and entertainment industry was ‘wrong’,” says Achint, who returns in the web series “Hey Prabhu! 2”.

“I was asked why was I doing this because my life was set, I was married, had a child, what else did I need? Honestly, in my initial days I was actually very under-confident because of that,” she added.

She feels, the tides have turned now. “Gradually things have changed. When I started working I realised it’s not like what we think from outside. If you carry yourself in a certain way, be serious about your work, people will accept the way you are. Before I joined the industry, people would tell me, there is something ‘wrong’ in joining the film industry, why it is ‘wrong’ was never explained,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, when my son comes to me and shares a lot of things on what is happening in his life, I listen to him without being judgmental as a parent. Living in an urban pocket, it is natural. But that did not always happen with people who were in other cities and small towns. So, everything depends on social conditioning, upbringing and mind-set,” mentioned the actress.

Achint’s new show “Hey Prabhu! 2” stars Rajat Barmecha and also features Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, Sonyaa Ayodhya, Pryanca Talukdar, Rituraj Singh, Dev Dutt, Raj Bhansali, Neha Panda, Parul Gulati. The show streams on MX Player.

–By Arundhuti Banerjee

ADVERTISEMENT
Source@chintzykaur
Previous articleTECNO adds to Holi celebrations with easy finance options on smartphones
Next articleParineeti Chopra: Amole Gupte is an ‘extremely effortless actor’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

How Achint Kaur makes negative characters real & human?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
ZEE5's web series Jamai 2.0 is coming back with its second season and will see Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and Achint Kaur reprise their roles.
Read more
Dialogues

Jamai 2.0 season 2 Dialogues: Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey’s sizzling chemistry in this love and revenge drama

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
The dialogues from the trailer are interesting filled with love and revenge. Check out Jamai 2.0 season 2 Dialogues below:
Read more
Review

TASHKENT FILES Movie Review: A potent film with a dubious motive

Omkar Padte - 0
Film: TASHKENT FILES; Director: Vivek Agnihotri; Cast: Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Shweta Basu Prasad, Mandira Bedi, Pallavi Joshi, Rajesh Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Pankaj Tripathi, Vishwa Mohan Badola, Prakash Belawadi, Achint Kaur, Prashant Gupta; Rating: ***
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Cancer drug lessens toxicity of protein from SARS-COV-2

Musk's Starlink in talks with UK to solve broadband problems: Report

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 27 (IANS) Elon Musk's satellite broadband company Starlink is in talks with the UK government to provide connectivity in hard-to-reach areas.The Starlink...

Dia Mirza poses with step-daughter in Maldivian vacay pic

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Male, March 27 (IANS) Dia Mirza is in Maldives with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, on their first vacation post wedding...

Roohi collects an impressive ₹22 crore nett on completion of two weeks

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
Roohi starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor & Varun Sharma continues to create magic at the cinema halls and receive love. The film validates that...

Sanya Malhotra decodes what 'Pagglait' means

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra has decoded the title of her new film "Pagglait". She says for her a person...

Amyra Dastur: I'm extremely scared of heights and flying

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actors Amyra Dastur and Kunal Kapoor got a chance to engage in adventure sports while shooting the title...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates