Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actor Ansh Gupta, who was last seen in the television series “Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein”, is also a pharmacy graduate and has worked in that sector for long. He says he is currently focussed on helping people, and is taking a break from acting.

“Looking at the need of hour, I feel it’s time to serve people and help as much as I can. I feel fortunate to be able to use my education to help people. I’m a graduate in pharmacy and I am also using my connections, as I have also worked in Cipla as a team leader. I am making medicines available to patients at affordable prices,” he says.

Talking about his break from the entertainment industry, he adds: “I’m passionate about acting. But I feel humanity is most important right now. I can’t be selfish. So, I have returned to my hometown, Indore. Once things get normalised, I will return to pursue my career in the industry. As of now I’m getting immense happiness and satisfaction from helping people.”

Ansh was earlier seen in television shows like “Queens Hai Hum” and “Main Na Bhoolungi”.

–IANS

anj/vnc