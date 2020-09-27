Home Bollywood News

Actor Anupam Shyam thanks Yogi for help

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Lucknow, Sep 27 (IANS) TV actor Anupam Shyam Ojha, who wooed audience with his stellar performance in “Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya” has expressed his gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for providing financial assistance for his medical treatment when he was facing a financial crunch.

The actor, a resident of Pratapgarh, has been undergoing treatment for kidney ailment in Mumbai and the Chief Minister had provided him an assistance of Rs 20 lakh, to bear the cost of treatment.

In an emotional letter, the actor said that he would like to meet Adityanath and personally thank him when he recovers.

Advtg.

The actor also congratulated the Chief Minister for announcing the construction of a Film City in the state.

–IANS

amita/in

Advtg.
Previous articleMadhavan on 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein': It was a flop, slowly became iconic
Next articleHimanshi Khurana tests positive for coronavirus
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Actor Anupam Shyam thanks Yogi for help 1

Sanjay Khan, Riteish Deshmukh mourn Jaswant Singh's demise

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Several members from the film industry took to social media to pay condolences after the demise of former Union minister...
Film, TV stars shower love on 'Daughter's day'

Film, TV stars shower love on ‘Daughter’s day’

Actor Anupam Shyam thanks Yogi for help 2

Shweta Singh Kirti shares unseen childhood pic of Sushant

Kshitij Ravi Prasad remanded to NCB custody till Oct 3

Kshitij Ravi Prasad remanded to NCB custody till Oct 3

Actor Anupam Shyam thanks Yogi for help 2

Kangana on her siblings: We are one consciousness split in three

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals have a good balance at the moment, says Nortje

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks