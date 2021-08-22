Actor Avinash Mukherjee puts up BTS footage on YouTube channel

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Actor Avinash Mukherjee decided to start his own YouTube channel two months back and things worked out at a time when he was shooting the outdoor schedules for his show ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’ in Agra.

“The kind of content that I usually put up is about things that I usually don’t discuss on social media. My videos and vlogs are long-format, it is more like a heart-to-heart conversation with my fans, and everyone else who likes my work. Sometimes I share behind-the-scenes footage, which are quite interesting, and fun moments from my shoot,” he says.

- Advertisement -

The ‘Balika Vadhu’ actor recently shared the trailer and then part one of his birthday vlogs. The second part of his birthday vlog is coming soon. He adds, “This is something that I have never done before because I am otherwise a private and reserved person. This is the first time that I am actually showing my life in-and-out and sharing a lot about myself with my audience, more than what they see on screen. I am glad that the viewers have accepted my channel.”

Having a YouTube channel is a nice way to communicate with fans. “I like YouTube, which is an audio-visual format. Whenever I browse the space to consume content, I enjoy doing that a lot because you learn as well as get entertained here. Like on other social media, it’s just scrolling and browsing, but YouTube has everything. You can look up whatever interests you and it is there,” he explains.

- Advertisement -

“I would request people to watch my videos, subscribe and share feedback so that I know what more can be done. If you love ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’, do watch my channel too for more behind the camera scenes also,” concludes Avinash.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

ila/kr