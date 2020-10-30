Actor Patrick Wilson to debut as director with new ‘Insidious’ film

Advtg.

Los Angeles, Oct 30 (IANS) Actor Patrick Wilson is all set to turn director with a new sequel in the Insidious franchise.

A fifth film in the supernatural horror franchise is currently in the works, though a release date has not been set, reports variety.com.

“I’m honoured and thrilled to be at the helm of the next ‘Insidious’ installment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices,” Wilson said.

“Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story,” he added.

The story will pick up a decade after the events of 2018’s “Insidious: The Last Key” and will see the Lamberts’ son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) heading to college. Scott Teems has written the script based on a story by franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell. Wilson, who has starred in all four films in the series so far, will also appear in the upcoming installment.

The franchise has been a commercial success, earning a total of $539 million globally.

Jason Blum will produce the film for Blumhouse, along with franchise creators James Wan and Whannell.

“One of the primary reasons the interest and appetite from fans has lasted for ‘Insidious’ is because the people involved in the first film have stayed involved and kept it vital, interesting and good,” Blum said, adding: “I’m so grateful to our collaborators on the franchise.”

Wan took to Instagram to congratulate Patrick Wilson.

“Congrats to @thereelpatrickwilson on his directorial debut (and back playing Josh) with the next INSIDIOUS, continuing the story of the Lamberts with @tysimpkins. Besides being a talented thespian, Patrick has always been a storyteller at heart. Can’t wait to see what he brings to this next chapter. Wilson, pictured here as Evil Josh with a baseball bat, giving us an insight to his directing methods,” he posted along with a series of pictures of Wilson from the set.

–IANS

sug/vnc