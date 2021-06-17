Actor Salim Diwan adopts 20 children

Adv.

Actor Salim Diwan, has taken up the responsibility of 20 children and their education, and says he is trying to give back to society by helping those in need amid the pandemic crisis.

“These children are my family. I look after their education and well-being. I hope they also do the same going forward. I am just doing my work as a human being. It is the responsibility of each and every person who is capable enough to look after other people apart from their families. If you have more money than you need, you should help others,” he said.

Salim added that every kind of help matters, “It’s not always about money but standing with someone when they need support is also enough. We Indians are helpful and emotional beings. We must not think twice before helping someone. It’s a beautiful feeling to make someone happy.”

The actor said that he is an old friend of Sonu Sood, who has been helping the needy in the time of pandemic, and recently met him to collaborate with him.

“Sonu and I have been friends for a long time. We used to work out in the same gym around the same time. Sonu is definitely a messiah. I also wanted to help him and those who need our support,” he says.

Salim comes from a family of doctors but he says he was always interested in acting. “My father was a doctor and my elder brother Sattar Diwan is also a doctor. As the youngest child, I was pampered and allowed the time to think of what I want to do. My family was supportive about my decision as they understood this is what I want to pursue,” adds the actor, who was seen in the short film “Perfect Scream” and who will start his next project soon.