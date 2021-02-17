ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Actor Sandeep Nahar committed suicide, was declared dead on arrival at hospital

Actor Sandeep Nahar, who posted a suicide note on his Facebook page on Monday, was found hanging in his bedroom a few hours later.

By Glamsham Editorial
Late actor Sandeep Nahar in an instagram post
Late actor Sandeep Nahar in an instagram post
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Sandeep Nahar, who posted a suicide note on his Facebook page on Monday, was found hanging in his bedroom a few hours later.

According to police authorities, the actor was found hanging from the ceiling fan by his wife and her friends. They rushed him to a hospital in Goregaon where he was declared dead on arrival.

Sandeep, who has worked in films such as “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story” and “Kesari”, had written a long post where he said that his wife had made his life terrible in two years of marriage and he could not take it anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had also uploaded a video along with the suicide post talking about undergoing stress in career and his wife harassing him and threatening to ruin his career.

In the note, he had written, “I would’ve died by suicide a long time ago but I chose to give myself the time and hope that things would get better, but they didn’t. I now have nowhere to go. I don’t know what awaits me after I take this step, but I’ve been through hell in this life. I have only one request, after I am gone, please don’t say anything to Kanchan (his wife) but do get her treated.”

According to officials, no complain has been filed so far from Nahar’s family. –ians

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAshwin wants Indians to be proud of winning on pitches that aid turn
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Elections: Roti, Kapda, Makaan are the need of the hour, say TV actors

Glamsham Editorial - 0
As the elections loom closer, our TV actors tell us what they are looking for from the new government.The basic problem is of Roti, Kapda and Makan. If the prices will not go down, then how will the public live their life. They are increasing day by day and there is no full stop.
Read more
News

This World Health Day, our TV actors share their secrets to being healthy

Glamsham Editorial - 0
7th April is World Health Day: Eat well and exercise, urge TV actors. This World Health Day, our TV actors share their secrets to being healthy.World health day is here and on this special day, I feel it's a responsibility for all of us to spread awareness about taking care of our health.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021