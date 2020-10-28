Advtg.
Bollywood News

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee remains on ventilator support

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Kolkata, Oct 28 (IANS) Veteran Bengali Actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s health condition continued to remain critical and he would undergo two or three episodes of dialysis to tackle his renal functioning on Wednesday, doctors at Kolkata’s Belle Vue Hospital said.

Chatterjee has been on ventilator support since Monday as the medical expert team at the hospital described his renal function as ‘not so good.’

“The team of nephrologists has decided that 2-3 episodes of dialysis will help bring down urea and creatinine levels in his body which should also improve the consciousness. We will also try to restore urine output of the actor. Hopefully the dialysis will be for a shorter duration,” said Dr Arindam Kar, who is heading the medical team for Chatterjee at the hospital.

Advtg.

The 85-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke awardee has been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kolkata’s Belle Vue Hospital for almost 19 days now and his consciousness level has gone down significantly in the last few days.

His count of haemoglobin also came down a few days back while the urea level in his body was up. The key problem for Chatterjee was Covid-19 encephalopathy, hospital sources said.

It was learnt that there was no gastrointestinal bleeding on Wednesday. The oxygen support was also at about 40-50 per cent, again unchanged since Tuesday.

Advtg.

“Ventilator parameters are good. We have been able to detect the off-ending bacteria and organisms that are creating the secondary infections and we have initiated the antibiotics according to the sensitivity report,” said Kar.

Chatterjee was battling with Covid-19. He was tested positive for coronavirus on October 5 and got admitted to the hospital the next morning.

He was shooting for a documentary titled ‘Abhijan’ directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay. The last time he attended the shooting floor at Bharatlaxmi Studio was on October 1.

Advtg.

The next shooting schedule was fixed on October 7.

–IANS

sbn/ash

Advtg.
Previous articleShweta Tripathi: Mirzapur 2 closer to my heart
Next articleTanvi Thakkar, Mohit Abrol in Aniruddh Dave's debut production

Related Articles

News

TV star Divya Agarwal loses father to Covid

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) TV actress Divya Agarwal on Wednesday took to Instagram and announced that her father passed away after battling Covid-19."You are...
Read more
IPL

Get help son: Warne slams Samuels for explicit-laden tirade

IANS - 0
Sydney, Oct 28 (IANS) Australian spin great Shane Warne on Wednesday hit out at West Indies' Marlon Sammuels for the latter's explicit-laden rant against...
Read more
News

Tanvi Thakkar, Mohit Abrol in Aniruddh Dave's debut production

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actors Tanvi Thakkar and Mohit Abrol have teamed up for an episode of the TV show produced by actor Aniruddh...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

12 years of Fashion Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse starrer Fashion inspirational dialogues

12 years of Fashion: Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse...

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
On the occasion of 12 years of Fashion, we have inspirational dialogues starring Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse. Check out Fashion dialogues below:
Actor Soumitra Chatterjee remains on ventilator support 1

Bhumi Pednekar: I am not an accidental actor

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee remains on ventilator support 2

MI outplayed RCB, they deserved to win: Katich

Emma Roberts explains why she’s expecting a baby boy

Emma Roberts explains why she’s expecting a baby boy

Taish review Packs a ferocious punch

Taish review: Packs a ferocious punch

Shehnaaz Gill shares some interesting news about her upcoming project

Shehnaaz Gill shares some interesting news about her upcoming project

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks